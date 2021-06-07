Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $62.82 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $62,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,645. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

