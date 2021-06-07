Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $71.12 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 280,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $43.14. 477,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749,977. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

