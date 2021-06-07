Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $79.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.09% of Chemed worth $79,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.22. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.