Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Target worth $77,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.96. 24,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

