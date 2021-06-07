Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 35,614 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.45% of Kansas City Southern worth $107,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,024,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,140. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.