Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 65,372 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.