Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,058 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.30 on Monday, hitting $2,386.27. 17,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,280.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

