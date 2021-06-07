Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,235 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $133,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.13. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

