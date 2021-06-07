Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 103,409 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,409 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $123,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 470,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $87,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
