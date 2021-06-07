Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 103,409 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,409 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $123,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 470,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $87,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

