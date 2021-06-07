Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,618 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $71,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $107.78. The company had a trading volume of 141,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.