Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 353,587 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 353,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 190,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

