Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,355 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

NYSE MA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,949. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

