Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,914 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $91,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $506.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

