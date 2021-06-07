Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Newmont worth $58,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 799.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. 133,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.