Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telos stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 840.00. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $11,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

