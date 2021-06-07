TEMCO Achieves Market Cap of $19.17 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $19.17 million and $12.25 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00277200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00244074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.01136585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.68 or 0.99631739 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars.

