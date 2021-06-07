Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

