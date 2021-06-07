TENT (TENT) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $166,778.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00407781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00258780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00154225 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004611 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004332 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,936,660 coins and its circulating supply is 35,859,568 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.