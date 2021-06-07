Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Position Lowered by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,934 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up approximately 3.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 3.01% of Terminix Global worth $189,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $405,837.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,142. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

