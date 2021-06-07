TerraKRW (KRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,800.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and $2,800.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00283584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00252959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.01172524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,792.06 or 1.00036421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,648,112,214 coins and its circulating supply is 50,647,383,105 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

