The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 0.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Blackstone Group worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,947. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

