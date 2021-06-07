The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,458. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.