The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,761,025.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $16.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,089.89. The company had a trading volume of 177,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,162.34. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $498.29 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

