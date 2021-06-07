The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $3,095,858.88 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nikolaos Koumettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00.

KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,974,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

