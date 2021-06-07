The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Gap Down to $39.52

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $38.42. The First Bancshares shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

FBMS has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

