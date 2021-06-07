The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,602. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

