The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.83

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $961.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

