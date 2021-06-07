The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman Sells $772,164.96 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.