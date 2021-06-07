The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Critical Review

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Mosaic and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic $8.68 billion 1.57 $666.10 million $0.85 42.26 AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.72 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.21

The Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Mosaic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of The Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Mosaic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Mosaic and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic 11.17% 6.14% 2.92% AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Mosaic and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic 1 8 10 0 2.47 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Mosaic presently has a consensus price target of $31.03, suggesting a potential downside of 13.62%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than The Mosaic.

Summary

The Mosaic beats AgroFresh Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.