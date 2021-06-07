The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $150,144.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,280,489 shares in the company, valued at $46,571,720.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

