The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $46,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

