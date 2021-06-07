The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $136.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.