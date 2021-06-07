The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $212.49 million and $23.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.83 or 0.02621748 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

