The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 8.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.15% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $296,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 34.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,503. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

