The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.04. 166,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77. The stock has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

