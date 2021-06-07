The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.21. The company had a trading volume of 152,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

