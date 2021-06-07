Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $104,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,004,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,823. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.