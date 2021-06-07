Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $83,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 386,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,586,000 after buying an additional 43,911 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $447.95. 5,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

