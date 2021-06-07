Theta Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $192.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00282585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

