THETA Price Reaches $9.54 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. THETA has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and $573.43 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00095104 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

