Thisoption Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00254074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.83 or 0.01149910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.29 or 1.00206517 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.