Thore Cash Trading Down 4.9% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,398.99 and approximately $131,178.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00481285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.