Thrive Token Market Cap Achieves $170,968.11 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 350.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 349.4% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $170,968.11 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00987113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.09 or 0.09794072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

