Time New Bank 24-Hour Volume Tops $349,537.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $349,537.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

