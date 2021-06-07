TitanSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $254.13 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $254.13 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00013330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.01046695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.88 or 0.10182595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053060 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.