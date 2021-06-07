TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Trading 0.1% Higher

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 9,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 49,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,728,000.

About TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA)

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.