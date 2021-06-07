TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $256,468.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.41 or 1.00012659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00075350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.