Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer Sells 10,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.