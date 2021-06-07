Tornado Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $55.96 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $71.35 or 0.00199886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00283123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00251583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.76 or 0.01173102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.00 or 0.99795520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 784,205 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.