Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 176,780 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 176,780 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $55,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

